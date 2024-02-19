Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after buying an additional 270,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,344,458,000 after acquiring an additional 150,464 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after acquiring an additional 581,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $513,728,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $187.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

