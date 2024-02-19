Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $784,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,668,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 68.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 245,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.21.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $171,199.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,113.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $12,235,611.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,069,534.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 962,537 shares of company stock valued at $117,342,717 over the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,977,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

