Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $589,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,421,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total value of $11,970,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,250.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,321 shares of company stock valued at $93,154,488 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TDG traded down $11.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,146.39. 197,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,367. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $686.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,165.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,048.05 and its 200 day moving average is $944.48.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

