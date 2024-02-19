Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $408,000 Stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,004,000 after buying an additional 793,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,595,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,156,000 after acquiring an additional 667,658 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Evolent Health by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,448,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,175 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $80,930,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,936,000 after purchasing an additional 735,389 shares in the last quarter.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

EVH traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $30.95. 687,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

