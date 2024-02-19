Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $235.97 Million Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,826,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,725,935 shares during the quarter. ICL Group comprises approximately 6.4% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 3.33% of ICL Group worth $235,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 711,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in ICL Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 442,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 68,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

ICL Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ICL traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 937,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,309. ICL Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading

