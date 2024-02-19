Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $133.88 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,907 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 3.6% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $133,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,359,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,727,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

