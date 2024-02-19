Altshuler Shaham Ltd Decreases Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Sabre were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,171,000 after buying an additional 332,077 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 15,982,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,762,000 after purchasing an additional 461,115 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $61,780,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,952,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,127,000 after purchasing an additional 238,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sabre by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,826,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 100,714 shares of company stock valued at $424,684 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Trading Down 13.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SABR traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,642,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,312. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sabre

Sabre Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.