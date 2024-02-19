Altshuler Shaham Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 325.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up approximately 0.1% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.51. 6,520,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,467. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $158.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,311,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $140,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,012,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 871,580 shares in the company, valued at $112,311,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,488,607 shares of company stock worth $206,407,261. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.