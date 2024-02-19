Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.00

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.35), with a volume of 99238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.37).

Altitude Group Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market cap of £19.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2,900.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 39.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altitude Group news, insider Graham Feltham sold 64,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39), for a total value of £20,010.81 ($25,272.56). In other Altitude Group news, insider Martin Roy Varley sold 50,000 shares of Altitude Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.51), for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,258.90). Also, insider Graham Feltham sold 64,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39), for a total value of £20,010.81 ($25,272.56). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,412. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

