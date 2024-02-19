Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,422,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 126,668 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $319,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $2.18 on Monday, reaching $141.76. The company had a trading volume of 21,865,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,496,846. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.32 and a 200-day moving average of $137.43. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

