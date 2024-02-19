Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AOSL. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $633.75 million, a PE ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $35.40.

In other news, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,337,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,076,289.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $35,080.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,451.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,076,289.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,789 in the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

