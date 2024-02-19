Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.90.

ALNY stock opened at $147.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $225.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.23 and a 200-day moving average of $178.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after acquiring an additional 287,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 488,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

