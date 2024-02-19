Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Alkermes from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

Alkermes stock opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,641,000 after buying an additional 268,222 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Alkermes by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alkermes by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after purchasing an additional 556,097 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,709,000 after purchasing an additional 227,500 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

