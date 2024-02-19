Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTLB. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in GitLab by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GitLab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $124,885.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,328,282.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $124,885.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,328,282.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $73.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.72. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.