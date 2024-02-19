Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 65,695 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 72.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,695 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Z has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 20,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,149,515.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 468 shares in the company, valued at $25,800.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $156,835.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 124,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 20,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,149,515.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,800.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,057 shares of company stock worth $3,607,822 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Down 5.4 %

Z opened at $54.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -80.59 and a beta of 1.81. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Stories

