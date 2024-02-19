Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 7,007 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,596,000 after purchasing an additional 34,370 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.9% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,205,000 after buying an additional 34,104 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 54.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 230,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after buying an additional 80,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 58.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after buying an additional 33,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $246.25 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $114.64 and a 52-week high of $248.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.46 and its 200-day moving average is $176.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

