Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 41,201 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,201 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 102,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,639. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,639. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,937. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AEO stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.36. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

