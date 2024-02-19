Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 448.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALK opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALK. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Melius cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

