Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.08 Million in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in RTX by 42.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 28,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RTX by 13.9% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in RTX by 312.2% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 163.6% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $91.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average of $82.16. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

