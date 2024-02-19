Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,551 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.05% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth about $21,208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,064,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,755,000 after acquiring an additional 810,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,079,000 after acquiring an additional 722,515 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,332,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 633,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 637,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 513,976 shares during the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OR stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.44 and a beta of 1.01. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.