Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,882 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of UGI by 1,379.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 236.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $24.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.18%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

