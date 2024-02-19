Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,642 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $41.25 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

