Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 62,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,632,000 after purchasing an additional 428,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,691,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,361,000 after purchasing an additional 126,147 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 561,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NCLH. StockNews.com cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH opened at $16.26 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 2.60.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

