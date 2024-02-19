Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in YETI by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE YETI opened at $39.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.45. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $54.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YETI

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.