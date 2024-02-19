Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 6,041 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,646,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $4,635,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Crocs by 4,533.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 738,799 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Bwcp LP increased its holdings in Crocs by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 158,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,855,000 after acquiring an additional 51,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $118.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.45. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.95.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,264.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,793 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $571,085.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,264.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,885 shares of company stock worth $2,056,600. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

