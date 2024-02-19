Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 1,636 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE ABG opened at $216.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.07. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.40 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

