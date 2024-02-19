Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,289,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,612 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 162.8% in the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 58,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 31.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 65,580 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 60.3% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 559,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after buying an additional 210,666 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 13,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

PBA opened at $34.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $34.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

