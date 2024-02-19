Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,893,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,428,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,452,000 after purchasing an additional 100,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,117,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,349,000 after buying an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $135.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 144.55 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $144.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.31.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 361.71%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

