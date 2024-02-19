Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 3,982 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $297,849,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $197.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $129.86 and a one year high of $198.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.04.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

