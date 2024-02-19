AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.92.

Several research firms recently commented on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 948.95 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

