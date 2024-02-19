Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 29,116 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,116 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 1.1% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $251,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $5.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $290.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,512. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.30 and a 52 week high of $315.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

