Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $423.59 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,880,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 357,883 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Cisco Systems worth $423,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 13,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,230.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2,422.3% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 356,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 342,266 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 76,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,021. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 24,912,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,109,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $196.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

