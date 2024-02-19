ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,769.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,053 shares of company stock worth $207,988 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

