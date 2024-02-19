Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Purchased by GoodHaven Capital Management LLC

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors accounts for approximately 1.7% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 449.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ASO stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.06. 965,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $71.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASO

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.