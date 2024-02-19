Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 29th

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Price Performance

Shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund stock opened at $12.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. Abrdn World Healthcare Fund has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $14.89.

Get Abrdn World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn World Healthcare Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THW. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn World Healthcare Fund in the third quarter valued at about $183,000.

Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.