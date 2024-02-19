abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

VFL opened at $10.21 on Monday. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFL. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

