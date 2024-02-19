Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 118,509 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $622,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $662,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 36,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

