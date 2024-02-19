Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Trading Up 0.5 %
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $14.65.
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
