Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ACP stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
