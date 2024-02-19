Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACP stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 73.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 629,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 266,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 633.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 335,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,612 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

