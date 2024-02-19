Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

THQ stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THQ. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,093.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

