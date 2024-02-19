Abrdn Healthcare Investors (HQH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

HQH opened at $17.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 88,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

