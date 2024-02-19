Abrdn Healthcare Investors (HQH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
HQH opened at $17.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $18.83.
About Abrdn Healthcare Investors
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
