abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWP opened at $3.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.72. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 16.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

