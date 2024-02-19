abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AWP opened at $3.73 on Monday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 174,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 857,016 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

