Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on February 29th

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ASGI opened at $17.24 on Monday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $12,035,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,981,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,908,000 after purchasing an additional 184,498 shares in the last quarter.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Featured Stories

