abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 29th

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGD opened at $9.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

Get abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 319,463 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,413,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 115,786 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 44,485 shares in the last quarter.

About abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.