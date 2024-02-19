5,522 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,259,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 24,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $252.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $257.00.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

