5,479 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,479 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $232.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.52 and its 200-day moving average is $206.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $241.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

