42,323 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 57,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SHY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.66. 7,850,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its 200-day moving average is $81.37. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Investing in agriculture 101: How to invest in agriculture
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Best restaurant stocks to buy now
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Will a leaner Carrier push the stock to all-time highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.