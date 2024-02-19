37,900 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 17.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $42.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $51.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

