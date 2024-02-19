2,908 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,239. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.