29,077 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,077 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 158.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $81.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

